Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MSD Partners has provided $70 million of innovative financing for the development of a 46-unit residential condominium project in the town of Bay Harbor Islands, Fla, just north of Miami The project is...
Multihousingnewscom Olympus Property has purchased the 192-unit Stone Gables apartment property in Raeford, NC, for $419 million, or about $218,299/unit Maxus Realty Trust sold the property, at 9000 Stone Gate Drive, which has a mix of one-, two-...
Freddie Mac has provided $522 million of mortgage financing against the 25 Biscayne Park apartment building in Miami The loan, which requires only interest payments for its 10-year term, was arranged by Aztec Group of Miami It allowed the...
Charlotte Business Journal KKR & Co Inc has bought Solis Southline, a 300-unit apartment property in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte, NC, for $129 million, or $430,000/sf The New York investment firm purchased the property from...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on Pinnacle 441, with 110 affordable-housing units and three market-rate apartments in Hollywood, Fla Pinnacle, a Miami developer, is building the multifamily property on 306 acres at 890 North State...
Multi-Housing News JPMorgan Chase has provided $919 million of financing for the construction of Bellevue Station, a 288-unit apartment property in Bellevue, Wash Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing on behalf of a venture of Legacy...
Dallas Morning News A venture led by Sphinx Development has lined up $3425 million of construction financing for the 204-unit Fiji Lofts affordable-housing property in Dallas The venture includes Berkshire Hathaway Affordable Housing and Cameron...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $1384 million of financing against High Street, a mixed-use property with office, retail and multifamily space in Phoenix The loan was part of a recapitalization that involved the sale of a major stake in the property...
Huntsville Business Journal Freeman Webb Co has bought the 334-unit Gravity at 255 Apartment Homes in Huntsville, Ala Lurin Capital sold the property in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield The sales price was not disclosed The property is...