Atlanta Business Chronicle Donec Real Estate Partners has paid $386 million, or about $329,915/unit, for Element at Kirkwood, a 117-unit apartment property in Atlanta The Greenville, NC, company bought the property, at 2035 Memorial Drive, from an...
Triad Business Journal A venture that includes Deep River Partners has bought a portfolio of office buildings with more than 298,000 square feet in Greensboro, NC, for $2025 million, or about $6795/sf Highwood Properties Inc, a Raleigh, NC, REIT,...
Hardt Investments has sold the 168-unit Tyner Ranch Apartments in Bakersfield, Calif, for $31 million, or $184,523/unit The local company sold the property to an unnamed Modesto, Calif, investment group in a deal brokered by Mogharebi Group Tyner...
Crain’s Chicago Business North Park Ventures has agreed to pay $353 million, or $215,243/unit, for a portfolio of five apartment properties with a total of 164 units in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The Chicago investment firm is buying...
The Real Deal Triple Five Group, owner of the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, NJ, has missed an $88 million payment on municipal bonds that was due Monday The bonds were used to help fund mall’s development The missed payment, however,...
San Antonio Business Journal SB Pacific Group LLC has bought the Encino Trace Luxury Apartment Homes in College Station, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Berkeley, Calif, company purchased the 340-unit property from Koontz Corp of San Antonio,...
Menashe Properties Inc has paid $50 million, or $13514/sf, for Stanford Place III, a 370,000-square-foot office property in Denver The sales price was first reported by Commercial Property Executive The Portland, Ore, developer purchased the...
Bender Cos has paid $174 million, or $228,947/unit, for Freshwater Apartments, with 76 units in Milwaukee The Chicago investment manager purchased the property from Wangard Partners Inc of Milwaukee, which was represented by JLL Capital Markets The...
New York YIMBY Construction of the exterior of 1162 Broadway, a 13-story office building in the North of Madison Square Park, or NoMad, section of Manhattan, has been completed The property, between West 27th and West 28th streets, is being...