Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Midland Loan Services has placed the $12 million CMBS loan against 130 Bowery, a 32,700-square-foot retail property in Manhattan, on the sales block It’s hired B6 Real Estate Advisors of New York to...
REBusinessOnline First National Realty Partners has bought Heritage Park, a 167,000-square-foot retail center in Suisan City, Calif Terms of the deal were not disclosed The property is encumbered by a $27 million loan that’s securitized...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The total volume of CMBS loans classified as delinquent declined by $632 million to $1851 billion, according to Trepp Inc That amounts to 3052 percent of the $60658 billion universe Trepp tracks and is a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America has provided $130 million of financing against the Katy Mills Mall in suburban Houston, allowing the property’s owner, a venture of Simon Property Group and KanAm Group, to retire a...
Multihousing News American Landmark Apartments has purchased the 408-unit Tempe Metro Apartments in Tempe, Ariz, for an undisclosed price from a venture of Continental Realty Advisors and MLG Capital The 408-unit property, at 1811 East Apache Blvd,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Aareal Capital Corp has provided $370 million of financing against the 11 million-square-foot office building at 100 Church St in lower Manhattan The loan has a term of up to five years and pays a coupon...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $6664 million CMBS loan against the Shops at Arbor Walk and Palms Crossing retail properties in Austin, Texas, and McAllen, Texas, respectively, has transferred once again to special servicing The loan,...
Multi-Housing News Post Brothers Apartments has sold Hamilton Court, a 295-bed student-housing property in Philadelphia, for $87 million, or $844,660/unit The buyer wasn’t disclosed Post, of Philadelphia, had bought the 103-unit property in...
The Koger Center office complex in Tallahassee, Fla, has been sold for $3368 million, or $3960/sf, resolving the last remaining loan in the collateral pool of a legacy CMBS transaction The loan has been troubled for years, and its collateral was...