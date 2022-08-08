Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Nuveen has bought a pair of affordable-housing properties with a combined 716 units in the Atlanta suburb of Clarkston, Ga Core Real Estate Partners of Windermere, Fla, sold...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Freedman’s Development has sold a 600-unit self-storage facility in Tampa, Fla, for $185 million, or about $30,833/unit The buyer was not disclosed Freedman built the property, at the intersection of Interstate 275...
Orlando Business Journal GVA Real Estate Group has acquired the Casa Mirella Apartment Homes, a 276-unit property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Windermere, Fla, for $802 million, or about $290,580/unit The Austin, Texas, company purchased the...
Commercial Property Executive VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground on Gateway 1000, a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in Jeffersonville, Ind The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property at the intersection of Paul Garrett...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Greystone and Forefront Living has broken ground on the Outlook at Windhaven, a 239-unit seniors-living property in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The property is being built on 18 acres near the Dallas North...
Commercial Property Executive Beam Reach Partners is planning to build Kanon, a 740,000-square-foot office property in downtown Bellevue, Wash The Dallas developer will construct the two-building property at 222 112th Ave NE, about 10 miles west of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Donec Real Estate Partners has paid $386 million, or about $329,915/unit, for Element at Kirkwood, a 117-unit apartment property in Atlanta The Greenville, NC, company bought the property, at 2035 Memorial Drive, from an...
Triad Business Journal A venture that includes Deep River Partners has bought a portfolio of office buildings with more than 298,000 square feet in Greensboro, NC, for $2025 million, or about $6795/sf Highwood Properties Inc, a Raleigh, NC, REIT,...
South Florida Business Journal DO&CO has signed a lease for 269,000 square feet of industrial space near the Miami International Airport The Vienna-based company, which specializes in catering for airlines, sporting events and private parties,...