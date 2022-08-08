Log In or Subscribe to read more
CARROLL, which last year had acquired 34 apartment properties with 13,000 units, completed the purchase of 12 properties with 4,000 units this year through June Its acquisitions so far this year total $11 billion Meanwhile, it's sold $15 billion of...
Crain’s Chicago Business DRA Advisors has paid $106 million, or $185,639/unit, for the Bennington, a 571-unit apartment property in Bensenville, Ill, a suburb of Chicago The New York investment manager purchased the property from FPA...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Nuveen has bought a pair of affordable-housing properties with a combined 716 units in the Atlanta suburb of Clarkston, Ga Core Real Estate Partners of Windermere, Fla, sold...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Freedman’s Development has sold a 600-unit self-storage facility in Tampa, Fla, for $185 million, or about $30,833/unit The buyer was not disclosed Freedman built the property, at the intersection of Interstate 275...
Orlando Business Journal GVA Real Estate Group has acquired the Casa Mirella Apartment Homes, a 276-unit property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Windermere, Fla, for $802 million, or about $290,580/unit The Austin, Texas, company purchased the...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Greystone and Forefront Living has broken ground on the Outlook at Windhaven, a 239-unit seniors-living property in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The property is being built on 18 acres near the Dallas North...
The Registry Killian Pacific has broken ground on Ninebark, a 246-unit apartment property in Washougal, Wash The Portland, Ore, developer is building the property at the intersection of Front and South Second streets, along Washington’s border...
The Registry Thayer Manca Residential has paid $20 million, or $250,000/unit, for Etta Ballard, an 80-unit apartment property in Seattle The local investor purchased the property as part of a 1031 tax exchange from Auctus Capital Partners in a deal...
The Real Deal HUBB NYC Properties has purchased the 130-unit apartment building at 150 Union Ave in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY, for $768 million, or $590,769/unit The New York apartment owner bought the property from its developer,...