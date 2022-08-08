Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal DO&CO has signed a lease for 269,000 square feet of industrial space near the Miami International Airport The Vienna-based company, which specializes in catering for airlines, sporting events and private parties,...
Inline store sales at the 44 shopping malls owned by Macerich Co increased in the second quarter by 76 percent from a year ago, to $860/sf That's the highest-ever store sales level recorded by the REIT and is 11 percent greater than levels reached...
Dallas Morning News Three financial services companies have agreed to lease large chunks of Dallas-area office space totaling 21 million square feet Wells Fargo Bank has agreed to fully lease a two-building office project that’s being planned...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The total volume of CMBS loans classified as delinquent declined by $632 million to $1851 billion, according to Trepp Inc That amounts to 3052 percent of the $60658 billion universe Trepp tracks and is a...
The Real Deal Law firm Kaufman Borgeest & Ryan has signed a 15-year lease for 27,000 square feet at 875 Third Ave in midtown Manhattan The law firm is moving from 48,000 sf it leases at 120 Broadway in the borough’s Financial District JLL...
Commercial property lending activity among banks had started declining in April, well before the Federal Reserve Board started steadily increasing the Fed Funds rate MountainSeed Appraisal Management LLC, whose clients include roughly 10 percent of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report SL Green Realty Corp reported a decline in occupancy in the second quarter, to 92 percent from 927 percent in the first quarter Meanwhile, the New York REIT, which owns 64 office buildings with 344 million...
Charlotte Business Journal Big Beverage Contract Manufacturing has agreed to fully lease a 123,830-square-foot industrial building in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The beverage company will use the property, which is part...
New York Post Three tenants have signed leases totaling 80,000 square feet at 320 Park Ave, bringing the 766,000-sf office building to nearly full Raymond James added 38,000 sf to the 160,000 sf the financial services company had agreed to lease in...