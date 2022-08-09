Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York YIMBY Boston Properties plans to build a 750,400-square-foot office building at 343 Madison Ave in Manhattan The Boston REIT had received a permit from the City Council in November to build a 55-story building with more than 800,000 sf of...
Commercial Observer Signature Bank has provided $210 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by a venture of Harbor Group International and Azure Partners, of the 617-unit Avalon Green apartment property in Elmsford, NY The loan, with a...
The Real Deal Safra National Bank has provided a $100 million loan against a pair of office buildings at 42 Greene and 90 Grand streets in Manhattan’s SoHo area Newmark arranged the financing, which allowed the buildings’ owner, Zar...
REJournalscom Stripmasters Services Inc, a painting and coating company, has agreed to lease 161,000 square feet at Decatur Commerce Park, a 649,000-sf industrial property in Decatur, Ill The property, at 2500 North 22nd St, has 36-foot clear...
Commercial Observer Chetrit Group and Stellar Management have secured a $365 million loan from Citigroup, BMO Capital Partners and Starwood Property Trust against the 850-unit Park West Village apartment property on the Upper West Side of Manhattan...
REBusiness Online A subsidiary of National Realty & Development Corp has secured $235 million of financing against North Haven Pavilion, a 148,277-square-foot shopping center in North Haven, Conn Cronheim Mortgage of Chatham, NJ, arranged the...
The Real Deal HUBB NYC Properties has purchased the 130-unit apartment building at 150 Union Ave in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY, for $768 million, or $590,769/unit The New York apartment owner bought the property from its developer,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 109 million square feet of office space was absorbed in Manhattan last month, marking the strongest month, in terms of absorption, since August 2021, according to Colliers Two of the...
Commercial Observer Largo Investments has sold its recently completed 21,000-square-foot office building at 17 North 7th St in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY, for $24 million, or $1,143/sf The buyer, Shawnick Williamsburg LLC of New York,...