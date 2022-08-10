Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Ogden CAP Properties is renewing its 42,000-square-foot lease at 545 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan The real estate arm of the Milstein family is the largest tenant at the 139,540-sf building, which is owned by the Joseph E Marx Co...
Dallas Business Journal Younger Partners has bought Crockett Row, with 282,334 square feet of retail and office space in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, for an undisclosed price The seller was not disclosed Crockett Row sits at the southeast corner of...
Dallas Morning News KKR & Co Inc has bought the two-building SouthPointe Business Park in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas The New York investment giant bought the 1 million-square-foot industrial property from Barings LLC, which had...
Multi-Housing News Lone Star Capital has bought Timberwalk, a 300-unit apartment property in Houston The New York investor acquired the complex from Performance Properties The sales price was not disclosed The buyer funded its purchase with a $256...
Real Estate Weekly Edelman has renewed its 173,618-square-foot lease for another 15 years at 250 Hudson St in the Hudson Square section of Manhattan The public relations firm has been a tenant at the building for 13 years and occupies six floors of...
Dallas Morning News Principal Real Estate Investors has joined CLX Ventures to develop Denton ICC-35, a 12 million-square-foot business park in Denton, Texas Ground broke on the industrial property last month, with completion of its first building...
Dallas Morning News Wolverine Interests has bought Riverside Commons, a four-building office property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Dallas developer acquired the property, with more than 467,000 square feet, from Brookfield Properties of...
Austin Business Journal NorthPoint Development is breaking ground soon on a 22 million-square-foot industrial property in suburban San Antonio The Kansas City, Mo, company is building the property, dubbed Foster Commerce Center, on Foster Road...
REJournalscom Stripmasters Services Inc, a painting and coating company, has agreed to lease 161,000 square feet at Decatur Commerce Park, a 649,000-sf industrial property in Decatur, Ill The property, at 2500 North 22nd St, has 36-foot clear...