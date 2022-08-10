Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Baker Botts LLP has renewed its lease for 172,301 square feet of office space at 910 Louisiana St in downtown Houston The law firm occupies eight floors at the 52-story office building It has been a tenant since the 12...
REJournalscom Friedman Real Estate has paid $46 million, or $3740/sf, for four industrial buildings with a total of 123 million square feet in Waterford, Mich, and Liverpool, NY The Farmington Hills, Mich, company purchased the portfolio in a...
Real Estate Weekly Edelman has renewed its 173,618-square-foot lease for another 15 years at 250 Hudson St in the Hudson Square section of Manhattan The public relations firm has been a tenant at the building for 13 years and occupies six floors of...
New York YIMBY Boston Properties plans to build a 750,400-square-foot office building at 343 Madison Ave in Manhattan The Boston REIT had received a permit from the City Council in November to build a 55-story building with more than 800,000 sf of...
Commercial Observer Signature Bank has provided $210 million of financing to facilitate the purchase, by a venture of Harbor Group International and Azure Partners, of the 617-unit Avalon Green apartment property in Elmsford, NY The loan, with a...
The Real Deal Safra National Bank has provided a $100 million loan against a pair of office buildings at 42 Greene and 90 Grand streets in Manhattan’s SoHo area Newmark arranged the financing, which allowed the buildings’ owner, Zar...
REJournalscom Stripmasters Services Inc, a painting and coating company, has agreed to lease 161,000 square feet at Decatur Commerce Park, a 649,000-sf industrial property in Decatur, Ill The property, at 2500 North 22nd St, has 36-foot clear...
Commercial Observer Chetrit Group and Stellar Management have secured a $365 million loan from Citigroup, BMO Capital Partners and Starwood Property Trust against the 850-unit Park West Village apartment property on the Upper West Side of Manhattan...
REBusiness Online A subsidiary of National Realty & Development Corp has secured $235 million of financing against North Haven Pavilion, a 148,277-square-foot shopping center in North Haven, Conn Cronheim Mortgage of Chatham, NJ, arranged the...