PCCP LLC has provided $755 million of financing against the 286-unit Heirloom apartment property in Portland, Ore The loan allowed the property’s owner, NBP Capital, to refinance construction debt The property, which was completed last year,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report FirstBank has provided $7823 million of financing to facilitate Jason McCool’s $11175 million, or $302,845/unit, purchase of two apartment properties with a total of 369 units in Tempe, Ariz McCool,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Security Properties has paid $495 million, or $294,642/unit, for the 168-unit Sienna Pointe Apartments in Bend, Ore The Seattle investment manager purchased the property from a New Orleans investor group...
Commercial Property Executive Western Alliance Bank has provided $616 million of financing for the construction of Hatcher Industrial Park, a two-building property totaling 906,125 square feet in Glendale, Ariz A venture of Ryan Cos and Westcore...
Thorofare Capital Inc has provided $28 million for the construction of NuLu Yards, a 189-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The property is being developed by Weyland Ventures, a Louisville developer led by the Weyland family, whose...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Voya Investment Management LLC has provided $285 million of financing to facilitate Epic Investment Services’ $431 million, or $287,333/unit, purchase of the 150-unit Villatree apartment property in...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos has started work on Soleste Westgate, a 529-unit apartment property in Lauderhill, Fla The Miami developer lined up $932 million of construction financing from Synovus Bank The six-story property is...
Dwight Capital has provided $292 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 126-unit Division Street Station apartment property in Portland, Ore The property, at 2595 SE 50th Ave, was...
United Overseas Bank has provided $514 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the Assembly Innovation Park life-sciences property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The 12-story project, which will have 485,000 square...