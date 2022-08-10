Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer GI Partners has purchased a portfolio of five cybersecurity and defense buildings with 860,476 square feet in Northern Virginia for $220 million, or $25567/sf The San Francisco investment manager bought the properties through its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report FirstBank has provided $7823 million of financing to facilitate Jason McCool’s $11175 million, or $302,845/unit, purchase of two apartment properties with a total of 369 units in Tempe, Ariz McCool,...
Houston Business Journal Baker Botts LLP has renewed its lease for 172,301 square feet of office space at 910 Louisiana St in downtown Houston The law firm occupies eight floors at the 52-story office building It has been a tenant since the 12...
Dallas Morning News KKR & Co Inc has bought the two-building SouthPointe Business Park in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster, Texas The New York investment giant bought the 1 million-square-foot industrial property from Barings LLC, which had...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Security Properties has paid $495 million, or $294,642/unit, for the 168-unit Sienna Pointe Apartments in Bend, Ore The Seattle investment manager purchased the property from a New Orleans investor group...
Declining property prices, driven by higher capitalization rates, have prompted NexPoint Residential Trust Inc to pause its disposition efforts The Dallas REIT had planned to sell two apartment properties in Houston, but has decided to hold off for...
Washington Business Journal TGM Associates has bought The Point at Manassas, a 576-unit apartment property in Manassas, Va, for $175 million, or about $303,819/unit The seller was not identified The property, at 11212 Chatterly Loop, was built in...
REBusinessOnline MDH Partners has bought Park 100 Building 71, a 193,348-square-foot industrial property in Indianapolis The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at 5250 West 76th St, was built in 1988 and is 87 percent...
Multi-Housing News Graceada Partners has paid $309 million, or about $183,928/unit, for the 168-unit Tyner Ranch Apartments in Bakersfield, Calif The Modesto, Calif, company bought the residential property from Hardt Investments in a deal brokered...