Log In or Subscribe to read more
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined by a mere 035 percent in July, to $2915 billion, marking the smallest monthly decline since January 2021 While the volume of retail and hotel loans continued to decline, the volume of office...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 109 million square feet of office space was absorbed in Manhattan last month, marking the strongest month, in terms of absorption, since August 2021, according to Colliers Two of the...
Inline store sales at the 44 shopping malls owned by Macerich Co increased in the second quarter by 76 percent from a year ago, to $860/sf That's the highest-ever store sales level recorded by the REIT and is 11 percent greater than levels reached...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The total volume of CMBS loans classified as delinquent declined by $632 million to $1851 billion, according to Trepp Inc That amounts to 3052 percent of the $60658 billion universe Trepp tracks and is a...
Commercial property lending activity among banks had started declining in April, well before the Federal Reserve Board started steadily increasing the Fed Funds rate MountainSeed Appraisal Management LLC, whose clients include roughly 10 percent of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equity Residential reported an 112 percent renewal rate for apartment leases throughout its portfolio in the second quarter, down from the 12 percent renewal rate in the previous quarter But the decreased...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Washington, DC, office market recorded positive absorption for the third straight quarter, but its vacancy rate increased and asking rents declined during the second quarter The district had 165,000...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated 11 loans totaling $103 billion during the second quarter, bringing originations for the year to $187 billion At the same time, the mortgage REIT received $444...
Total absorption in the small-capital property market, which includes office, industrial and retail properties, amounted to 588 million square feet, according to Boxwood Means LLC While that was down roughly 16 percent when compared with last year's...