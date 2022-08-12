Log In or Subscribe to read more
New York Post Mt Sinai Health System is considering selling two buildings bordering Manhattan’s Midtown South and Greenwich Village neighborhoods The buildings, at 218 Second Ave and 310 East 14th St, are part of the New York Eye and Ear...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Capstone Communities plans to break ground this month on a 198-unit build-to-rent townhome and cottage property in Tampa, Fla The Birmingham, Ala, residential developer recently paid $396 million for the proposed...
Orlando Business Journal Albany Road Real Estate Partners has bought Challenger South I and II, a two-building office property in Orlando, Fla The Boston private equity firm acquired the 147,000-square-foot property, on 15 acres at 12600 Challenger...
St Louis Post-Dispatch Pier Property Group has opened the Mill Creek Flats Luxury Apartments, a 105-unit property in St Louis The local developer broke ground on the property, at 812 South Theresa Ave, in January 2021 The $22 million development has...
Austin Business Journal IDI Logistics is building a 465,660-square-foot industrial project in Round Rock, Texas, about 19 miles north of Austin, Texas The Atlanta developer plans to start work next month on the five-building project, dubbed Sunrise...
The hottest industrial markets in the country might see a softening in the years to come as tenants seek areas where rents are cheaper and space is more abundant That's according to Capital Economics, which only recently broadened its research...
Mile High CRE Dollar General is planning to build a 919,000-square-foot industrial property within HighPoint Elevated, a 55 million-sf complex in Aurora, Colo The discount retailer will build the property at the southeast corner of East 64th Avenue...
Orlando Business Journal Schmid Construction Inc has filed plans to develop a 16-building mixed-use project in Clermont, Fla, about 25 miles west of Orlando, Fla The Winter Green, Fla, developer wants to build the property on 113 acres along US...
The Real Deal Bank of China has provided $412 million of financing against the 680-room JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort Hotel & Spa The loan, arranged by Newmark, allowed the property’s owner, Fontainebleau Development, to refinance a...