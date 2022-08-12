Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northland has acquired Preserve West, a 318-unit apartment property in Madison, Wis While the purchase price could not be learned immediately, the property was appraised in 2020 at a value of $391 million,...
Orlando Business Journal Albany Road Real Estate Partners has bought Challenger South I and II, a two-building office property in Orlando, Fla The Boston private equity firm acquired the 147,000-square-foot property, on 15 acres at 12600 Challenger...
Dallas Morning News Waterton has purchased the 434-unit Mission Gate Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The identity of the seller and the purchase price were not known Mission Gate, with 13 buildings at 8025 Ohio Drive, was built in...
Dallas Morning News Blumenfeld Development Group has bought Tradepoint 20/45, a 418,000-square-foot warehouse in Dallas The Syosset, NY, company purchased the industrial building from its developer, Champion Partners of Dallas The sales price was...
The hottest industrial markets in the country might see a softening in the years to come as tenants seek areas where rents are cheaper and space is more abundant That's according to Capital Economics, which only recently broadened its research...
Orange County Business Journal An affiliate of Bridge Investment Group has paid $2835 million, or $369,140/unit, for Madison Park, a 768-unit apartment property in Anaheim, Calif The Salt Lake City investor purchased the property from MG Properties...
A fund managed by DRA Advisors has partnered with retail specialist Pine Tree to pay $635 million, or $118/sf, for the Shops at CenterPoint, a 537,948-square-foot open-air shopping center in Grand Rapids, Mich The venture bought the 62-year-old...
Mile High CRE Target Corp has agreed to fully lease a 141,500-square-foot industrial property at the Prologis Broadway Distribution Center in Denver Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, owns the property, at 6300 North Broadway, and was...
STR and Tourism Economics, which late last year had projected that revenue per available room, a widely used performance metric for hotels, would fully recover in 2023, now expect it to fully recover, on a nominal basis, this year The latest...