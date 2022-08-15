Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Harbor Group International has paid $180 million, or $517,241/unit, for three apartment properties with 348 units in Long Beach, Calif The Norfolk, Va, investment manager purchased the...
363,000-SF Retail Center in Chula Vista, Calif, Sells for $478Mln Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gershman Properties has paid $478 million, or $13168/sf, for the Shops at Eastlake Terraces, a 363,300-square-foot retail center in Chula...
Interstate Equities Corp has paid $93 million, or $567,073/unit, for the Vines at Riverpark, a 164-unit apartment property in Oxnard, Calif The Los Altos, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from Champion Real Estate Co of Los Angeles,...
South Florida Business Journal BH Group is constructing a 30-story residential building on a 196-acre development site at 2261 NE 164th St in North Miami Beach, Fla The Aventura, Fla, developer recently bought the site from a company managed by...
Kaufman & Jacobs LLC has paid $45 million, or $23214/unit, for Tel-Twelve Place, a 193,850-square-foot retail center in Southfield, Mich, which is 20 miles northwest of downtown Detroit The Chicago investment firm purchased the property from RPT...
Langdon Park Capital has paid $486 million, or $352,174/unit, for the 138-unit apartment property at 1829 East Workman Ave in the Los Angeles suburb of West Covina, Calif The Los Angeles investor, founded last year by Malcolm Johnson, a former...
South Florida Business Journal Terra has lined up $230 million of construction financing for the development of a Target-anchored mixed-use project in Miami Apollo Global Management and Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies provided the financing The...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of American Landmark Apartments has bought the 224-unit Glen at Cypress Creek apartment property in North Lauderdale, Fla, for $605 million, or about $270,089/unit An ownership group consisting of David N...
Priderock Capital Partners has paid $1646 million, or $257,188/unit, for Halstead Manchester, a 640-unit apartment property in Manchester, NH The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, investment manager bought the property from DSF Group of Boston, which had...