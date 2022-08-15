Log In or Subscribe to read more
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has launched a proprietary platform to originate a variety of financing products against affordable-housing properties It's teamed on the effort with Morgan Properties, among the country's largest owners of apartment...
South Florida Business Journal BH Group is constructing a 30-story residential building on a 196-acre development site at 2261 NE 164th St in North Miami Beach, Fla The Aventura, Fla, developer recently bought the site from a company managed by...
Dallas Morning News Centurion American Development Group has plans to build a nine-story apartment building in downtown Dallas The Farmers Branch, Texas, developer is constructing the property on a vacant development site at Commerce and Harwood...
Milhaus has broken ground on a 226-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The Indianapolis developer is building the property between State Line Road and Bell Street, about four miles south of the city’s downtown It expects the project to...
South Florida Business Journal Terra has lined up $230 million of construction financing for the development of a Target-anchored mixed-use project in Miami Apollo Global Management and Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies provided the financing The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Legacy Partners has been approved to build a 236-unit apartment property in Tampa, Fla The Foster City, Calif, company will construct the six-story property at 623 East Seventh Ave It will have a mix of studio, one- and...
Charlotte Business Journal Greystar Real Estate Partners has proposed building an apartment project with up to 350 units in Charlotte, NC The Charleston, SC, developer plans to build the property on a 1032-acre development site at South Tryon Street...
Rentvcom A venture of Crow Holdings Capital and Panattoni Development Co is breaking ground soon on FRED310, a four-building industrial property with 23 million square feet in Frederickson, Wash The property will be constructed at the intersection...
New York Post Mt Sinai Health System is considering selling two buildings bordering Manhattan’s Midtown South and Greenwich Village neighborhoods The buildings, at 218 Second Ave and 310 East 14th St, are part of the New York Eye and Ear...