Crain’s New York Business Community Access has started work on Baez Place, a 154-unit affordable-housing project in the Bronx, NY The Manhattan nonprofit is developing the property at 1861 Carter Ave in the borough’s Claremont...
Dallas Morning News Beckett Collectibles has relocated its Dallas-area headquarters into a 100,000-square-foot office and showroom building in Plano, Texas The sports memorabilia and collectibles company is taking its space at 2700 Summit Ave, near...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boston Properties completed 19 million square feet of leasing during the second quarter, up 160 percent from the first quarter and substantially more than its average second-quarter volume “The second...
New York Post Mt Sinai Health System is considering selling two buildings bordering Manhattan’s Midtown South and Greenwich Village neighborhoods The buildings, at 218 Second Ave and 310 East 14th St, are part of the New York Eye and Ear...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nearly 60 percent of respondents to a survey by Trepp Inc expect the Consumer Price Index, a commonly used measure of inflation, to increase by levels approaching 10 percent for the year In addition, 50...
The hottest industrial markets in the country might see a softening in the years to come as tenants seek areas where rents are cheaper and space is more abundant That's according to Capital Economics, which only recently broadened its research...
Mile High CRE Target Corp has agreed to fully lease a 141,500-square-foot industrial property at the Prologis Broadway Distribution Center in Denver Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, owns the property, at 6300 North Broadway, and was...
The Mortgage Bankers Association has renewed its lease for 34,560 square feet for its headquarters at 1919 M St NW in downtown Washington, DC The trade group, which was represented by Avison Young in negotiations, was able to save more than $42...
The Real Deal Ogden CAP Properties is renewing its 42,000-square-foot lease at 545 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan The real estate arm of the Milstein family is the largest tenant at the 139,540-sf building, which is owned by the Joseph E Marx Co...