Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusinessOnline REM Acquisitions has paid $582 million, or about $204,930/unit, for the 284-unit Avenue 33 Apartments in Stockbridge, Ga Peak Capital Partners sold the property and was represented in the deal by GREA Avenue 33 has one-, two- and...
Yield PRO Denholtz Properties has bought the 5150 JB Drive Apartments, a 384-unit property in Murfreesboro, Tenn The seller and purchase price were undisclosed The property, at 5150 Jack Byrnes Drive, was built in 2020 and is about 32 miles...
South Florida Business Journal Legacy Residential Group has bought the 88-unit Stirling Village apartment property in Hollywood, Fla, for $1743 million, or about $198,068/unit The Miami multifamily investor purchased the complex from a company...
New York YIMBY TSA Studio Architecture has received approval from New York City’s Landmarks Preservation Commission for its redevelopment of 251-253 Fifth Ave in Manhattan’s Madison Square North, or NoMad area, into a mixed-use project...
Dallas Morning News Peloton is bringing more than 104,000 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, to the sublease market The New York equipment and fitness company has tapped CBRE to market the space, which is part of the...
Dallas Morning News Digital Realty has plans to build a data center property with more than 180,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas Work will start later this year on the building, which will be built on Edmunds Lane near State...
Dallas Morning News Greystar Real Estate Partners is planning to bring a business park with more than 430,000 square feet of industrial space to McKinney, Texas, about 33 miles north of Dallas The Charleston, SC, developer has filed plans to...
Yield PRO A joint venture of TruAmerica Multifamily and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management has lined up $641 million of financing for its purchase of the 325-unit Arbors at Carrollwood apartment property in Tampa, Fla An undisclosed bank...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Trammell Crow Residential has submitted plans to build a 267-unit apartment building in St Petersburg, Fla The Dallas developer wants to construct the seven-story property along the 1700 block of Central Avenue in the...