Orlando Business Journal A Santa Fe, NM, company registered to Raul Ramirez has filed plans to build a 364-unit multifamily project in Osceola County, Fla Ramirez owns the 167-acre site, near the US 192 interchange with the Western Beltway toll road...
Dallas Morning News Peloton is bringing more than 104,000 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, to the sublease market The New York equipment and fitness company has tapped CBRE to market the space, which is part of the...
Dallas Morning News Digital Realty has plans to build a data center property with more than 180,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas Work will start later this year on the building, which will be built on Edmunds Lane near State...
Dallas Morning News Greystar Real Estate Partners is planning to bring a business park with more than 430,000 square feet of industrial space to McKinney, Texas, about 33 miles north of Dallas The Charleston, SC, developer has filed plans to...
Commercial Observer Slate Real Estate Capital has provided a $147 million loan against three self-storage properties in the New York City boroughs of the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens The loan was arranged by Meridian Capital Group for the...
The Real Deal Colony Hills Capital has purchased the 339-unit Royce at Trumbull apartment complex in Trumbull, Conn, for $101 million, or $297,935/unit The Wilbraham, Mass, investment manager bought the property, at 100 Avalon Gates, from a venture...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Trammell Crow Residential has submitted plans to build a 267-unit apartment building in St Petersburg, Fla The Dallas developer wants to construct the seven-story property along the 1700 block of Central Avenue in the...
South Florida Business Journal Trinsic Residential Group has lined up $99 million of construction financing for Aura North Miami Beach, a 373-unit apartment project in North Miami Beach, Fla The Dallas developer is building the property on 28 acres...
AZ Big Media DPMG Galveston LLC has broken ground on Chandler Corporate Industrial Center II, an 86,286-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Phoenix developer is building the property at the southwest corner of McClintock Drive and...