Dallas Morning News Digital Realty has plans to build a data center property with more than 180,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas Work will start later this year on the building, which will be built on Edmunds Lane near State...
Dallas Morning News Greystar Real Estate Partners is planning to bring a business park with more than 430,000 square feet of industrial space to McKinney, Texas, about 33 miles north of Dallas The Charleston, SC, developer has filed plans to...
Multi-Housing News Castle Lanterra Properties has sold Azure and Baypoint, two apartment properties totaling 570 units in Corpus Christi, Texas The purchase price was undisclosed Sundance Bay bought the Azure, with 220 units at 7221 South Staples St...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Trammell Crow Residential has submitted plans to build a 267-unit apartment building in St Petersburg, Fla The Dallas developer wants to construct the seven-story property along the 1700 block of Central Avenue in the...
South Florida Business Journal Trinsic Residential Group has lined up $99 million of construction financing for Aura North Miami Beach, a 373-unit apartment project in North Miami Beach, Fla The Dallas developer is building the property on 28 acres...
AZ Big Media DPMG Galveston LLC has broken ground on Chandler Corporate Industrial Center II, an 86,286-square-foot industrial property in Chandler, Ariz The Phoenix developer is building the property at the southwest corner of McClintock Drive and...
Dallas Morning News Kalterra Capital Partners has started work on The Fitzgerald, a 184-unit apartment property in Waxahachie, Texas, about 30 miles north of Dallas The property is being built just east of US Highway 287 and will include a swimming...
Dallas Morning News Jacobson Co has bought the Atlantica, a 217-unit apartment property in Burleson, Texas, about 18 miles south of Fort Worth, Texas The Los Angeles investor acquired the five-building complex from its developer, Sovereign...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital has launched a proprietary platform to originate a variety of financing products against affordable-housing properties It's teamed on the effort with Morgan Properties, among the country's largest owners of apartment...