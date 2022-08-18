Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Opus Group has broken ground on a 212,700-square-foot office and industrial property at 200 Festal Place NW in Owatonna, Minn, about 65 miles south of Minneapolis The Minneapolis developer is building the property on behalf of Climate Design...
REBusiness Online A venture of Real Estate Development Associates, Clarion Partners and ECM Management has broken ground on I-10 Almond Commerce Center, a 210,355-square-foot industrial property in Fontana, Calif The property is being built at 10271...
Orlando Business Journal A Santa Fe, NM, company registered to Raul Ramirez has filed plans to build a 364-unit multifamily project in Osceola County, Fla Ramirez owns the 167-acre site, near the US 192 interchange with the Western Beltway toll road...
New York YIMBY TSA Studio Architecture has received approval from New York City’s Landmarks Preservation Commission for its redevelopment of 251-253 Fifth Ave in Manhattan’s Madison Square North, or NoMad area, into a mixed-use project...
Dallas Morning News Peloton is bringing more than 104,000 square feet of office space in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, to the sublease market The New York equipment and fitness company has tapped CBRE to market the space, which is part of the...
Dallas Morning News Digital Realty has plans to build a data center property with more than 180,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas Work will start later this year on the building, which will be built on Edmunds Lane near State...
Dallas Morning News Greystar Real Estate Partners is planning to bring a business park with more than 430,000 square feet of industrial space to McKinney, Texas, about 33 miles north of Dallas The Charleston, SC, developer has filed plans to...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Trammell Crow Residential has submitted plans to build a 267-unit apartment building in St Petersburg, Fla The Dallas developer wants to construct the seven-story property along the 1700 block of Central Avenue in the...
South Florida Business Journal Trinsic Residential Group has lined up $99 million of construction financing for Aura North Miami Beach, a 373-unit apartment project in North Miami Beach, Fla The Dallas developer is building the property on 28 acres...