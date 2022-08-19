Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co has lent $230 million against the 576-unit apartment building at 200 Water St in lower Manhattan Avison Young arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the 32-story property’s owner,...
Ryan Cos has broken ground on Vyne on Haven, a 200-unit apartment property in Elmhurst, Ill The Minneapolis developer is building the property at 102 Haven Road, about 17 miles west of Chicago The six-story property will have studio, one-, two- and...
Commercial Observer Elysee Investments has paid $32 million for a portfolio of nine apartment buildings with 200 units and eight ground-floor retail spaces in the Harlem section of Manhattan The Miami investor, led by Haim Yehezkel, bought the...
Dallas Morning News Catalyst Urban Development LLC is starting work this winter on the Belt & Main residential property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The property will be built on a nearly 14-acre site in the city’s downtown...
The Real Deal The $349 million loan against the 928,157-square-foot office building at 110 William St in lower Manhattan has defaulted The loan is held by Invesco Real Estate, which had provided it in 2019, allowing the 32-story building’s...
Triad Business Journal Welcome Real Estate Services LLC has filed plans to build five industrial buildings totaling 750,000 square feet in Graham, NC, about 24 miles west of Greensboro, NC The property has been proposed for a 96-acre development...
The Opus Group has broken ground on a 212,700-square-foot office and industrial property at 200 Festal Place NW in Owatonna, Minn, about 65 miles south of Minneapolis The Minneapolis developer is building the property on behalf of Climate Design...
Crain’s New York Business Verizon has signed a 48-year lease for most of 620 12th Ave, a vacant 144,113-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen area The four-story property, at 48th Street, is owned by an...
Bank OZK and Lionheart Strategic Management have provided a total of $2151 million of financing for the redevelopment of the 684,000-square-foot office property at 801 South Canal St in Chicago Bank OZK, of Little Rock, Ark, provided $1475 million...