Mile Hile CRE Brinkman Real Estate has sold the 94-unit Windom Peak Apartments in Denver for $2465 million, or $262,234/unit The buyer could not yet be learned The Fort Collins, Colo, investor, which was represented by Cushman & Wakefield, had...
Commercial Observer Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co has lent $230 million against the 576-unit apartment building at 200 Water St in lower Manhattan Avison Young arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the 32-story property’s owner,...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Tower Realty Partners Inc has sold the 120,000-square-foot Winter Park Business Center in suburban Orlando, Fla An affiliate of Asana Partners of Charlotte, NC, bought the office property, at 803-811 South...
Austin Business Journal GVA Management has bought a portfolio of three apartment properties with a total of 762 units in the Charlotte, NC, area for $1735 million, or about $227,690/unit The Austin, Texas, company purchased the portfolio from The...
A venture of ProEquity Asset Management Corp and Solaris Capital has paid $493 million, or $20124/unit, for the 244,983-square-foot office property at 4201-4207 Town Center Blvd in El Dorado Hills, Calif ProEquity, of El Dorado Hills, and Solaris,...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to start next month on the 192-unit apartment project at 2800 Taylor St in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood Stillwater Capital is building the property, which will have a second-floor terrace, swimming...
The Real Deal The $349 million loan against the 928,157-square-foot office building at 110 William St in lower Manhattan has defaulted The loan is held by Invesco Real Estate, which had provided it in 2019, allowing the 32-story building’s...
Crain’s Chicago Business HP Ventures has paid $205 million, or $640,625/unit, for the 32-unit apartment property at 2050 North Clark St in Chicago The local company purchased the property from Novak Development in a deal brokered by Apartment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Keller Investment Properties has paid $6025 million, or $547,727/unit, for Vantage Lofts, a 110-unit apartment property in Henderson, Nev The Layton, Utah, investor purchased the property from a venture of...