Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Manchester Capital Management has paid $255 million, or $520,408/unit, for the 49-unit Colewood apartment property in Denver The Montecito, Calif, company purchased it from Piedmont Properties Group The...
Crain’s Cleveland Business DSV has agreed to fully lease the 368,537-square-foot industrial property at 9780 Mopar Drive in Streetsboro, Ohio, about 30 miles southeast of Cleveland The property was built in 2011 and has 32-foot clear heights, 68...
Multi-Housing News PLC Communities has paid $344 million, or about $195,454/unit, for the 176-unit Fitz on 14th apartment property in Aurora, Colo Bradley & Associates Real Estate sold the complex and was represented in the deal by Marcus &...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national office market remained soft during the second quarter, recording 128 million square feet of negative absorption, according to Newmark That brings negative absorption for the year thus far to...
Mile Hile CRE Brinkman Real Estate has sold the 94-unit Windom Peak Apartments in Denver for $2465 million, or $262,234/unit The buyer could not yet be learned The Fort Collins, Colo, investor, which was represented by Cushman & Wakefield, had...
Puget Sound Business Journal A limited liability company managed by Al Monjazeb has paid $45 million, or $20932/sf, for Lake Tye Business Campus, a 214,977-square-foot industrial property in Monroe, Wash Monjazeb, a Bellevue, Wash, auto dealer,...
The Registry Craigslist has placed the 135,200-square-foot office building at 222 Sutter St in San Francisco’s North Financial District on the sales block Again The online marketplace doesn’t occupy the building, which is only 22 percent...
Crain’s New York Business Verizon has signed a 48-year lease for most of 620 12th Ave, a vacant 144,113-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen area The four-story property, at 48th Street, is owned by an...
REBusiness Online A venture of Real Estate Development Associates, Clarion Partners and ECM Management has broken ground on I-10 Almond Commerce Center, a 210,355-square-foot industrial property in Fontana, Calif The property is being built at 10271...