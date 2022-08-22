Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Rosewood Realty Group is marketing for sale a mixed-use project that’s currently under construction at 159 Broadway in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY Bidding on the property, which was thrown into bankruptcy in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trusts that collectively hold $285 million of financing against the 248,457-square-foot retail portion of 229 West 43rd St, the former New York Times building in Manhattan’s Times Square...
Crain’s New York Business Wells Fargo Bank has filed to foreclose against a $112 million mortgage against the former Bossert Hotel in the Brooklyn Heights section of Brooklyn, NY In a suit filed in Kings County, NY, Supreme Court, the bank...
BH Properties has taken Plaza Centro I, a 283,454-square-foot retail center in Caguas, Puerto Rico, through foreclosure The Los Angeles opportunistic investor last October had purchased a $2358 million defaulted loan against the property, at 200...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Efforts to take the 1,639-room Palmer House Hilton hotel in Chicago through foreclosure are progressing The 97-year-old hotel, at 17 East Monroe St, is encumbered by a total of $4275 million of debt,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Brookfield Properties has turned over Water Tower Place, an 818,000-square-foot shopping mall along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, to its lender The property, at 845 North Michigan Ave, serves as collateral for a...
Crain’s New York Business The Blue Moon Hotel on Manhattan’s Lower East Side has been thrown into bankruptcy The 22-room property, which went on sale in August 2014 for $19 million, is owned by an affiliate of Randy Settenbrino, who is...
Commercial Observer Blackstone Group is said to be transferring 1740 Broadway near Manhattan’s Times Square to the CMBS trust that holds a $308 million mortgage against the 601,000-square-foot office building The loan, securitized through BWAY...
A venture of Zeckendorf Development and Stahl Organization has purchased the 61-unit Hayworth Condominium residential property on the Upper East Side of Manhattan The venture bought the property, at 1289 Lexington Ave, through a foreclosure...