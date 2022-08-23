Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Benjamin Cohen and Elliot Berman is offering for sale the 58,000-square-foot retail building at 1111 West Addison St in Chicago The local developers hired JLL to market the property, which has an asking price...
Multi-Housing News Douglaston Development has begun leasing for 3Eleven, a 938-unit apartment property at 601 West 29th St in the West Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan Douglaston developed the $600 million project with Lalezarian Properties and...
PCCP LLC has provided $68 million of senior financing for the construction of Village Apartments, with 336 units in Meridian, Idaho, which is roughly 12 miles west of Boise, Idaho The property is being developed by a venture of Rockworth Cos of...
St Louis Post-Dispatch A venture of Mia Rose Holdings and Midas Capital has broken ground for a 144-unit apartment property at 3230 Technology Drive in Lake St Louis, Mo, about 38 miles west of downtown St Louis The property will have one- and...
Commercial Observer Cambridge Savings Bank and Barings have provided $534 million of construction financing for the 149-unit apartment project at 35 Braintree St in the Allston section of Boston Jones Street Investments Partners of Boston secured...
South Florida Business Journal Leisure City Center LLC has filed plans with Miami-Dade County, Fla, officials to build an 11-story mixed-use project in Homestead, Fla The project has been proposed for a 175-acre development site at 28800 SW 157th...
Draper and Kramer Inc has welcomed the first tenants to its Moda at The Hill, a 225-unit apartment property in St Louis The Chicago developer broke ground on the property, at 2100 Broadman St, last June Moda at The Hill has one- and two-bedroom...
Ryan Cos has broken ground on Vyne on Haven, a 200-unit apartment property in Elmhurst, Ill The Minneapolis developer is building the property at 102 Haven Road, about 17 miles west of Chicago The six-story property will have studio, one-, two- and...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to start next month on the 192-unit apartment project at 2800 Taylor St in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood Stillwater Capital is building the property, which will have a second-floor terrace, swimming...