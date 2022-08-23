Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national office market remained soft during the second quarter, recording 128 million square feet of negative absorption, according to Newmark That brings negative absorption for the year thus far to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage lending volume increased by 19 percent in the second quarter when compared to last year, according to an index by the Mortgage Bankers Association But the increase wasn’t across...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boston Properties completed 19 million square feet of leasing during the second quarter, up 160 percent from the first quarter and substantially more than its average second-quarter volume “The second...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nearly 60 percent of respondents to a survey by Trepp Inc expect the Consumer Price Index, a commonly used measure of inflation, to increase by levels approaching 10 percent for the year In addition, 50...
The hottest industrial markets in the country might see a softening in the years to come as tenants seek areas where rents are cheaper and space is more abundant That's according to Capital Economics, which only recently broadened its research...
STR and Tourism Economics, which late last year had projected that revenue per available room, a widely used performance metric for hotels, would fully recover in 2023, now expect it to fully recover, on a nominal basis, this year The latest...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined by a mere 035 percent in July, to $2915 billion, marking the smallest monthly decline since January 2021 While the volume of retail and hotel loans continued to decline, the volume of office...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 109 million square feet of office space was absorbed in Manhattan last month, marking the strongest month, in terms of absorption, since August 2021, according to Colliers Two of the...
Inline store sales at the 44 shopping malls owned by Macerich Co increased in the second quarter by 76 percent from a year ago, to $860/sf That's the highest-ever store sales level recorded by the REIT and is 11 percent greater than levels reached...