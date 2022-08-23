Log In or Subscribe to read more
PCCP LLC has provided $68 million of senior financing for the construction of Village Apartments, with 336 units in Meridian, Idaho, which is roughly 12 miles west of Boise, Idaho The property is being developed by a venture of Rockworth Cos of...
St Louis Post-Dispatch A venture of Mia Rose Holdings and Midas Capital has broken ground for a 144-unit apartment property at 3230 Technology Drive in Lake St Louis, Mo, about 38 miles west of downtown St Louis The property will have one- and...
Crain’s New York Business Meadow Partners has purchased two apartment properties in Manhattan’s East Village for $58 million, or $651,69/ unit The properties at 305 East 11th St, and 310 East 12th St, have 89 units, a third of which are...
Commercial Observer Cambridge Savings Bank and Barings have provided $534 million of construction financing for the 149-unit apartment project at 35 Braintree St in the Allston section of Boston Jones Street Investments Partners of Boston secured...
South Florida Business Journal Leisure City Center LLC has filed plans with Miami-Dade County, Fla, officials to build an 11-story mixed-use project in Homestead, Fla The project has been proposed for a 175-acre development site at 28800 SW 157th...
Draper and Kramer Inc has welcomed the first tenants to its Moda at The Hill, a 225-unit apartment property in St Louis The Chicago developer broke ground on the property, at 2100 Broadman St, last June Moda at The Hill has one- and two-bedroom...
Commercial Observer Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co has lent $230 million against the 576-unit apartment building at 200 Water St in lower Manhattan Avison Young arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the 32-story property’s owner,...
Ryan Cos has broken ground on Vyne on Haven, a 200-unit apartment property in Elmhurst, Ill The Minneapolis developer is building the property at 102 Haven Road, about 17 miles west of Chicago The six-story property will have studio, one-, two- and...
Commercial Observer Elysee Investments has paid $32 million for a portfolio of nine apartment buildings with 200 units and eight ground-floor retail spaces in the Harlem section of Manhattan The Miami investor, led by Haim Yehezkel, bought the...