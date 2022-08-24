Log In or Subscribe to read more
ConnectCRE Rhenus Logistics has agreed to lease 139,820 square feet of industrial space at Gateway Industrial VI, with 278,148 sf property at 915 Airtech Parkway in Plainfield, Ind The logistics company was represented by Newmark, while CBRE...
Multi-Housing News Douglaston Development has begun leasing for 3Eleven, a 938-unit apartment property at 601 West 29th St in the West Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan Douglaston developed the $600 million project with Lalezarian Properties and...
Rentvcom DCG Fulfillment has agreed to fully lease the 189,300-square-foot industrial property at 13481 Valley Blvd in Fontana, Calif, about 45 miles east of Los Angeles The logistics company was represented by SIOR and Newmark The property has...
Crain’s New York Business Meadow Partners has purchased two apartment properties in Manhattan’s East Village for $58 million, or $651,69/ unit The properties at 305 East 11th St, and 310 East 12th St, have 89 units, a third of which are...
Crain’s Cleveland Business DSV has agreed to fully lease the 368,537-square-foot industrial property at 9780 Mopar Drive in Streetsboro, Ohio, about 30 miles southeast of Cleveland The property was built in 2011 and has 32-foot clear heights, 68...
Commercial Observer Cambridge Savings Bank and Barings have provided $534 million of construction financing for the 149-unit apartment project at 35 Braintree St in the Allston section of Boston Jones Street Investments Partners of Boston secured...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national office market remained soft during the second quarter, recording 128 million square feet of negative absorption, according to Newmark That brings negative absorption for the year thus far to...
Commercial Observer Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co has lent $230 million against the 576-unit apartment building at 200 Water St in lower Manhattan Avison Young arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the 32-story property’s owner,...
Commercial Observer Elysee Investments has paid $32 million for a portfolio of nine apartment buildings with 200 units and eight ground-floor retail spaces in the Harlem section of Manhattan The Miami investor, led by Haim Yehezkel, bought the...