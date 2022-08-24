Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Capital Square has paid $985 million, or $242,025/unit, for the 402-units Rivergate apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Woodbridge, Va The Glen Allen, Va, investment manager purcahed the property, at 13175 Marina...
Nuveen Real Estate has provided $2653 million of financing against the Curtis Center, which its owner, Keystone Development + Investment plans to further redevelop to include life-science space Keystone, a Philadelphia-area developer, had purchased...
AZ Big Media A venture of Merit Partners, First Industrial Realty Trust and Diamond Realty Investments has broken ground on the first phase of C|303, a 315 million-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The first phase is being built at the...
ConnectCREcom A venture of PCCP LCC and Midwest Industrial Funds is planning a 245,002-square-foot industrial property at 8701 West 53rd Street in McCook, Ill, about 12 miles southwest of downtown Chicago It will have 36-foot clear heights, 40 dock...
Multi-Housing News Douglaston Development has begun leasing for 3Eleven, a 938-unit apartment property at 601 West 29th St in the West Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan Douglaston developed the $600 million project with Lalezarian Properties and...
Commercial Observer Helaba Bank has provided $821 million of financing against the 262,190-square-foot office property at 1500 K St NW, two blocks from the White House in Washington, DC The loan was arranged by Eastdil Secured Grosvenor...
PCCP LLC has provided $68 million of senior financing for the construction of Village Apartments, with 336 units in Meridian, Idaho, which is roughly 12 miles west of Boise, Idaho The property is being developed by a venture of Rockworth Cos of...
St Louis Post-Dispatch A venture of Mia Rose Holdings and Midas Capital has broken ground for a 144-unit apartment property at 3230 Technology Drive in Lake St Louis, Mo, about 38 miles west of downtown St Louis The property will have one- and...
Commercial Observer Cambridge Savings Bank and Barings have provided $534 million of construction financing for the 149-unit apartment project at 35 Braintree St in the Allston section of Boston Jones Street Investments Partners of Boston secured...