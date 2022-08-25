Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News A venture of High Street Residential and MetLife Investment Management has completed the development of Matson Mill, a 280-unit apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa The $60 million project, at 101...
Multi-Housing News Capital Square has paid $985 million, or $242,025/unit, for the 402-units Rivergate apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Woodbridge, Va The Glen Allen, Va, investment manager purcahed the property, at 13175 Marina...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Benjamin Cohen and Elliot Berman is offering for sale the 58,000-square-foot retail building at 1111 West Addison St in Chicago The local developers hired JLL to market the property, which has an asking price...
Commercial Observer Helaba Bank has provided $821 million of financing against the 262,190-square-foot office property at 1500 K St NW, two blocks from the White House in Washington, DC The loan was arranged by Eastdil Secured Grosvenor...
Crain’s Chicago Business The Connor Group is offering for sale Wheaton 121, a 306-unit apartment property in Wheaton, Ill The Dayton, Ohio, investment firm, which had acquired the seven-story property in 2018 for $72 million, hired Newmark to...
The Registry Craigslist has placed the 135,200-square-foot office building at 222 Sutter St in San Francisco’s North Financial District on the sales block Again The online marketplace doesn’t occupy the building, which is only 22 percent...
Commercial Observer GI Partners has purchased a portfolio of five cybersecurity and defense buildings with 860,476 square feet in Northern Virginia for $220 million, or $25567/sf The San Francisco investment manager bought the properties through its...
Washington Business Journal TGM Associates has bought The Point at Manassas, a 576-unit apartment property in Manassas, Va, for $175 million, or about $303,819/unit The seller was not identified The property, at 11212 Chatterly Loop, was built in...
Crain’s Chicago Business John Buck Co is offering for sale 33 North LaSalle St, a 403,000-square-foot office building in Chicago The local developer has hired JLL to market the 38-story property It is encumbered by a $584 million mortgage that...