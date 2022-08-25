Log In or Subscribe to read more
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has launched an effort to redevelop its 22 million-square-foot Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall in Paramus, NJ It has bought in Mill Creek Residential of Boca Raton, Fla, as co-developer to develop a mix of 550...
Rentvcom Harbor Associates has paid $1928 million, or $16215/unit, for the 118,900-square-foot office and research and development property at 30601 Agoura Road in Agoura Hills, Calif, about 36 miles southwest of Los Angeles The Norwalk, Conn,...
New York YIMBY Vertical construction has been completed for the Huron, a two-building apartment complex at 29 Huron St in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY The complex will have 171 for-sale condominium units and is expected to be completed...
Multi-Housing News A venture of High Street Residential and MetLife Investment Management has completed the development of Matson Mill, a 280-unit apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa The $60 million project, at 101...
AZ Big Media BentallGreenOak has paid $1092 million, or $14943/sf, for Lakin Park Building 1A, a 730,760-square-foot industrial property in Goodyear, Ariz The New York investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Clarius Partners LLC...
Nuveen Real Estate has provided $2653 million of financing against the Curtis Center, which its owner, Keystone Development + Investment plans to further redevelop to include life-science space Keystone, a Philadelphia-area developer, had purchased...
AZ Big Media A venture of Merit Partners, First Industrial Realty Trust and Diamond Realty Investments has broken ground on the first phase of C|303, a 315 million-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The first phase is being built at the...
ConnectCREcom A venture of PCCP LCC and Midwest Industrial Funds is planning a 245,002-square-foot industrial property at 8701 West 53rd Street in McCook, Ill, about 12 miles southwest of downtown Chicago It will have 36-foot clear heights, 40 dock...
Multi-Housing News Douglaston Development has begun leasing for 3Eleven, a 938-unit apartment property at 601 West 29th St in the West Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan Douglaston developed the $600 million project with Lalezarian Properties and...