Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brickstone Partners has paid $51 million, or $312,883/unit, for the 163-unit Kensington Apartments in Boulder, Colo The Nashville, Tenn, investor purchased the property from its developer, a local investor...
New York YIMBY Vertical construction has been completed for the Huron, a two-building apartment complex at 29 Huron St in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY The complex will have 171 for-sale condominium units and is expected to be completed...
Commercial property sales activity slowed sharply last month, according to preliminary data from MSCI Real Assets A total of $5056 billion of transaction volume took place last month, down 37 percent from a revised $7993 billion in June and 19...
AZ Big Media BentallGreenOak has paid $1092 million, or $14943/sf, for Lakin Park Building 1A, a 730,760-square-foot industrial property in Goodyear, Ariz The New York investment manager purchased the property from a venture of Clarius Partners LLC...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Griffis Blessing Inc has paid $4665 million, or $115,470/unit, for two apartment properties with 404 units in Lawrence, Kan The Colorado Springs, Colo, real estate firm purchased Aberdeen, with 296 units at...
The Wall Street Journal KPMG is taking 456,000 square feet at Two Manhattan West, a 214 million-sf office building that Brookfield Properties owns at 435 West 31st St in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area The consultancy is reducing the 800,000 sf...
Wall Street Journal Nightingale Properties ended up raising $62 million of equity through the CrowdStreet platform for its purchase and renovation of the 914,774-square-foot Atlanta Financial Center in the Buckhead area of Atlanta That’s a...
Multi-Housing News Capital Square has paid $985 million, or $242,025/unit, for the 402-units Rivergate apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Woodbridge, Va The Glen Allen, Va, investment manager purcahed the property, at 13175 Marina...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nuveen Global Cities REIT Inc has provided $682 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the 218-unit Luxe Scottsdale apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The property was purchased by...