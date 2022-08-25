Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Gaia Real Estate has paid $80 million, or $683,761/unit for the 117-unit apartment building at 55 Hope St in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The New York investment manager bought the six-story building, which is fully leased,...
Multi-Housing News A venture of High Street Residential and MetLife Investment Management has completed the development of Matson Mill, a 280-unit apartment property in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa The $60 million project, at 101...
The Wall Street Journal KPMG is taking 456,000 square feet at Two Manhattan West, a 214 million-sf office building that Brookfield Properties owns at 435 West 31st St in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area The consultancy is reducing the 800,000 sf...
Nuveen Real Estate has provided $2653 million of financing against the Curtis Center, which its owner, Keystone Development + Investment plans to further redevelop to include life-science space Keystone, a Philadelphia-area developer, had purchased...
AZ Big Media A venture of Merit Partners, First Industrial Realty Trust and Diamond Realty Investments has broken ground on the first phase of C|303, a 315 million-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The first phase is being built at the...
ConnectCREcom A venture of PCCP LCC and Midwest Industrial Funds is planning a 245,002-square-foot industrial property at 8701 West 53rd Street in McCook, Ill, about 12 miles southwest of downtown Chicago It will have 36-foot clear heights, 40 dock...
Multi-Housing News Douglaston Development has begun leasing for 3Eleven, a 938-unit apartment property at 601 West 29th St in the West Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan Douglaston developed the $600 million project with Lalezarian Properties and...
PCCP LLC has provided $68 million of senior financing for the construction of Village Apartments, with 336 units in Meridian, Idaho, which is roughly 12 miles west of Boise, Idaho The property is being developed by a venture of Rockworth Cos of...
St Louis Post-Dispatch A venture of Mia Rose Holdings and Midas Capital has broken ground for a 144-unit apartment property at 3230 Technology Drive in Lake St Louis, Mo, about 38 miles west of downtown St Louis The property will have one- and...