Commercial Property Executive Sonoma Biotherapeutics Inc has agreed to lease 83,000 square feet of office space at Unison Elliott Bay, a three-building office and life science project with 300,000 sf that’s being developed in Seattle The...
An affiliate of Square Deal Investments has paid $34 million, or $126,394/room, for the 269-room Hilton Orrington hotel in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The transaction, first reported by Crain’s Chicago Business, resolves a troubled...
Multi-Housing News Wood Partners has opened Alta Warehouse District, a 300-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Atlanta developer started constructing the property, at 402 West Lincoln St, in November 2020 The property has one-, two- and...
Rentvcom Harbor Associates has paid $1928 million, or $16215/unit, for the 118,900-square-foot office and research and development property at 30601 Agoura Road in Agoura Hills, Calif, about 36 miles southwest of Los Angeles The Norwalk, Conn,...
Keller Investments has acquired North Union, a 223-unit apartment property in Midvale, Utah The sales price could not yet be learned The Layton, Utah, investor purchased the property from its developer Rockworth Cos of Holladay, Utah, in a deal...
The Westfield Santa Anita mall in the Los Angeles suburb of Arcadia, Calif, has been sold for $5375 million The sale is part of an effort launched last year by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to dramatically reduce its exposure to the US It sold the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brickstone Partners has paid $51 million, or $312,883/unit, for the 163-unit Kensington Apartments in Boulder, Colo The Nashville, Tenn, investor purchased the property from its developer, a local investor...
The Real Deal Gaia Real Estate has paid $80 million, or $683,761/unit for the 117-unit apartment building at 55 Hope St in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The New York investment manager bought the six-story building, which is fully leased,...
Commercial property sales activity slowed sharply last month, according to preliminary data from MSCI Real Assets A total of $5056 billion of transaction volume took place last month, down 37 percent from a revised $7993 billion in June and 19...