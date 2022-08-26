Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive Sonoma Biotherapeutics Inc has agreed to lease 83,000 square feet of office space at Unison Elliott Bay, a three-building office and life science project with 300,000 sf that’s being developed in Seattle The...
The Wall Street Journal KPMG is taking 456,000 square feet at Two Manhattan West, a 214 million-sf office building that Brookfield Properties owns at 435 West 31st St in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards area The consultancy is reducing the 800,000 sf...
ConnectCRE Rhenus Logistics has agreed to lease 139,820 square feet of industrial space at Gateway Industrial VI, with 278,148 sf property at 915 Airtech Parkway in Plainfield, Ind The logistics company was represented by Newmark, while CBRE...
Rentvcom DCG Fulfillment has agreed to fully lease the 189,300-square-foot industrial property at 13481 Valley Blvd in Fontana, Calif, about 45 miles east of Los Angeles The logistics company was represented by SIOR and Newmark The property has...
Crain’s Cleveland Business DSV has agreed to fully lease the 368,537-square-foot industrial property at 9780 Mopar Drive in Streetsboro, Ohio, about 30 miles southeast of Cleveland The property was built in 2011 and has 32-foot clear heights, 68...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national office market remained soft during the second quarter, recording 128 million square feet of negative absorption, according to Newmark That brings negative absorption for the year thus far to...
Crain’s New York Business Verizon has signed a 48-year lease for most of 620 12th Ave, a vacant 144,113-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen area The four-story property, at 48th Street, is owned by an...
The Real Deal The New York Housing Development Corp has leased 109,000 square feet at 120 Broadway, a 191 million-square-foot office building in lower Manhattan The state agency is moving from 110 William St, also in lower Manhattan A venture of...
Dallas Morning News Beckett Collectibles has relocated its Dallas-area headquarters into a 100,000-square-foot office and showroom building in Plano, Texas The sports memorabilia and collectibles company is taking its space at 2700 Summit Ave, near...