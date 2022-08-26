Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real estate investment company 11 Capital, has paid $49 million, or $226,851/unit, for the 216-unit Shoreline Village apartment property in Richland, Wash The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property from Yuksel Inc of Kent, Wash, in a deal...
Denver Business Journal Stockdale Capital Partners has paid $619 million, or $619,000/room, for the Source, a 100-room hotel in Denver The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the property from a group led by Zeppelin Development, which had...
The Columbus Dispatch Stonemont Financial Group will break ground next month for Castings Commerce Park, a three-building industrial property with 859,240 square feet in Columbus, Ohio The Atlanta developer is building the property at 2211 Parsons...
An affiliate of Square Deal Investments has paid $34 million, or $126,394/room, for the 269-room Hilton Orrington hotel in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The transaction, first reported by Crain’s Chicago Business, resolves a troubled...
Rentvcom Harbor Associates has paid $1928 million, or $16215/unit, for the 118,900-square-foot office and research and development property at 30601 Agoura Road in Agoura Hills, Calif, about 36 miles southwest of Los Angeles The Norwalk, Conn,...
Keller Investments has acquired North Union, a 223-unit apartment property in Midvale, Utah The sales price could not yet be learned The Layton, Utah, investor purchased the property from its developer Rockworth Cos of Holladay, Utah, in a deal...
The Westfield Santa Anita mall in the Los Angeles suburb of Arcadia, Calif, has been sold for $5375 million The sale is part of an effort launched last year by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to dramatically reduce its exposure to the US It sold the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brickstone Partners has paid $51 million, or $312,883/unit, for the 163-unit Kensington Apartments in Boulder, Colo The Nashville, Tenn, investor purchased the property from its developer, a local investor...
The Real Deal Gaia Real Estate has paid $80 million, or $683,761/unit for the 117-unit apartment building at 55 Hope St in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The New York investment manager bought the six-story building, which is fully leased,...