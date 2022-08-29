Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust originated 15 loans with a balance of $22 billion during the second quarter, increasing its portfolio of loans to $1987 billion, the largest it’s ever been The Miami mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital One has provided $50 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Cabana 99th, a recently built 286-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz American Landmark Apartments, of Tampa, Fla,...
Bank of America has provided $60 million of financing for the construction of Memorial Drive, a proposed 476-unit apartment property in northeast Atlanta The property, at 4151 Memorial Drive, is being developed by Resia, the former AHS Residential...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nuveen Real Estate has provided $8338 million of mortgage financing against the 256-unit Colorado apartment building at 201 East 86th St on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The loan allowed the...
An affiliate of Square Deal Investments has paid $34 million, or $126,394/room, for the 269-room Hilton Orrington hotel in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The transaction, first reported by Crain’s Chicago Business, resolves a troubled...
Investors are slowing their activity in the multifamily market as increasing interest rates, and tighter lending standards, have increased their cost of capital Transaction volume in July was only $1808 billion, the lowest monthly total since May...
The Real Deal New York Life Insurance Co has filed a foreclosure action related to the $314 million of senior mortgage financing against the 110,000 sf of retail space and an office condo on the fourth floor of the 26-story 717 Fifth Ave office...
New York YIMBY Vertical construction has been completed for the Huron, a two-building apartment complex at 29 Huron St in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY The complex will have 171 for-sale condominium units and is expected to be completed...
The Real Deal Gaia Real Estate has paid $80 million, or $683,761/unit for the 117-unit apartment building at 55 Hope St in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The New York investment manager bought the six-story building, which is fully leased,...