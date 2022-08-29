Log In or Subscribe to read more
Provident Bank has provided $3211 million of financing for the construction of a 210,564-square-foot warehouse at 900 Wheeler Way in the Philadelphia suburb of Langhorne, Pa The property is being developed on the site of an existing 60,000-sf...
Connect CRE NewMark Merrill Cos has broken ground on Rialto Village, a 96,000-square-foot retail center in Rialto, Calif The Calabasas, Calif, developer is building the property at the southwest corner of San Bernardino and Riverside avenues, about...
Dallas Morning News Delta Electronics has bought the former Alcatel USA technology campus in suburban Dallas for an undisclosed price The Freemont, Calif, global electronics firm purchased the 30-acre campus in Plano, Texas, from Capital Commercial...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Cottonwood Group and Texsun Holdings has bought a pair of neighboring apartment properties with a combined 481 units in Fort Worth, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The properties are Woodstone,...
Dallas Morning News A venture that includes Quadrant Investment Properties has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market for sale St Paul Place, a nearly 275,000-square-foot office building in Dallas The 22-story property, at 750 North St Paul St, is...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to start this fall on the first phase of the Silveron Park mixed-use project in Flower Mound, Texas A venture of Thompson Realty Capital and Trez Capital is building the project on 50 acres at FM 2499 and...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings is adding three buildings totaling more than 1 million square feet to its Wildlife Commerce Center in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas Work on the business park began in 2014 Since then, it’s...
Dallas Morning News Omni Logistics has opened a three-building business park with about 367,000 square feet in Euless, Texas, about 19 miles northwest of Dallas The industrial property will be used for product fulfillment, storage and packaging The...
Multi-Housing News SCG Development Partners has broken ground on the 152-unit South Street Centre Apartments in the Washington, DC, suburb of Frederick, Md The Vienna, Va, company is building the affordable-housing property at 110-130 West South St...