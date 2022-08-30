Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News SevenSeas Holdings LLC has bought the Axiom Hub 121, a 286-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Plano, Texas, property investment firm acquired the complex from Seneca Investments of Addison, Texas...
Austin Business Journal Updated plans have been revealed for the 5th + Red River apartment project in downtown Austin, Texas Stonelake Capital Partners is developing the 37-story property at 506 East Fifth St The Dallas developer plans to redevelop...
Cambridge Savings Bank has provided $845 million of financing for the construction of a pair of apartment properties in the Boston suburb of Winchester, Mass Strategic Land Ventures of Needham, Mass, is developing the two properties: 416 Cambridge...
South Florida Business Journal Namdar Group has lined up $195 million of financing for a planned apartment project in downtown Miami The New York company obtained the loan from Scale Lending, an affiliate of Slate Property Group of New York The...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Related Group has filed plans to build a 439-unit mixed-income housing project in Miami Related Urban Development Group has proposed the project for a 105-acre development site at 395 NW 1st St and...
Provident Bank has provided $3211 million of financing for the construction of a 210,564-square-foot warehouse at 900 Wheeler Way in the Philadelphia suburb of Langhorne, Pa The property is being developed on the site of an existing 60,000-sf...
Connect CRE NewMark Merrill Cos has broken ground on Rialto Village, a 96,000-square-foot retail center in Rialto, Calif The Calabasas, Calif, developer is building the property at the southwest corner of San Bernardino and Riverside avenues, about...
Dallas Morning News Delta Electronics has bought the former Alcatel USA technology campus in suburban Dallas for an undisclosed price The Freemont, Calif, global electronics firm purchased the 30-acre campus in Plano, Texas, from Capital Commercial...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Cottonwood Group and Texsun Holdings has bought a pair of neighboring apartment properties with a combined 481 units in Fort Worth, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The properties are Woodstone,...