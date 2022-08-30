Log In or Subscribe to read more
Cambridge Savings Bank has provided $845 million of financing for the construction of a pair of apartment properties in the Boston suburb of Winchester, Mass Strategic Land Ventures of Needham, Mass, is developing the two properties: 416 Cambridge...
MidCap Financial Services has provided $3775 million of financing against the 233-unit Glades at ChampionsGate seniors-housing complex near Orlando, Fla The four-year loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The property, formerly the Merrill...
South Florida Business Journal Namdar Group has lined up $195 million of financing for a planned apartment project in downtown Miami The New York company obtained the loan from Scale Lending, an affiliate of Slate Property Group of New York The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Benedict Canyon Equities has paid $145 million, or $259,391/unit, for Granite Pointe, a 559-unit apartment property in Spokane Valley, Wash The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from an investor...
Parkview Financial has provided $183 million of financing to fund the construction of a 949-unit self-storage facility at 1060 Nepperhan Ave in the New York City suburb of Yonkers, NY The property is being developed by KCT Inc of New York on the...
Provident Bank has provided $3211 million of financing for the construction of a 210,564-square-foot warehouse at 900 Wheeler Way in the Philadelphia suburb of Langhorne, Pa The property is being developed on the site of an existing 60,000-sf...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invesco Real Estate has provided $7475 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of 101 at Van Buren, a two-building industrial property with 633,321 square feet in Avondale, Ariz KKR & Co Inc...
The Miami mortgage REIT originated 15 loans with a balance of $22 billion during the second quarter, increasing its portfolio of loans to $1987 billion It noted that two-thirds of its portfolio was originated since the start of the coronavirus...
The Real Deal William W Koeppel, owner of Manhattan’s Eastgate House, once again has thrown the 138-unit apartment property into bankruptcy in order to avoid losing it to foreclosure Tenants at the property had sued Koeppel in 2011, alleging...