New York investment manager Northwind Group so far this year has funded roughly $400 million of loans and has another $200 million in its pipeline, which it expects to close in the coming weeks That would put it on track to matching, if not...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Trion Properties has lined up $6341 million of financing to recapitalize two apartment properties with 372 units in Tigard, Ore, and Beaverton, Ore The recapitalization involved bringing in Tokyu Land US...
Commercial Observer Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners has provided $2725 million of financing to fund the conversion of the 487,523-square-foot office building at 160 Water St in lower Manhattan into apartments Cushman & Wakefield...
Wells Fargo Bank, along with Inland Bank and Trust and Associated Bank have provided $150 million of financing for the construction of 1237 West Division, a 12 million-square-foot industrial property in Chicago Logistics Property Co of Dallas is...
Gantry has arranged $97 million of financing against the 152,000-square-foot office property at 675 Almanor Ave in Sunnyvale, Calif The financing, which was provided by a life insurance company, requires interest only payments and pays a coupon less...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Griffin Realty Trust Inc has sold a majority stake in a portfolio of 41 suburban office properties comprised of 53 buildings with 8 million square feet to a venture of Workspace Property Trust and GIC, the...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings has lined up $795 million of construction financing for SouthStone Yards, a four-building office complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Dallas developer is constructing the 11 million-square-foot property...
Mesa West Capital has provided $4924 million of mortgage financing as part of the recapitalization of the 219-unit Monteverde at Renaissance Park apartment property in Boynton Beach, Fla The property, which sits on 25 acres at 1625 Renaissance...
Cambridge Savings Bank has provided $845 million of financing for the construction of a pair of apartment properties in the Boston suburb of Winchester, Mass Strategic Land Ventures of Needham, Mass, is developing the two properties: 416 Cambridge...