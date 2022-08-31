Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News A group of local investors has bought the 243,722-square-foot office building at 1600 Viceroy Drive in Dallas for an undisclosed price The seller was not disclosed Dominion Bank provided acquisition financing, terms of where also...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings has lined up $795 million of construction financing for SouthStone Yards, a four-building office complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Dallas developer is constructing the 11 million-square-foot property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Houston had 4,746 apartment units get completed and come online during the first half, making it the city with the greatest number of unit deliveries during that period, according to Yardi Matrix The city...
Dallas Morning News SevenSeas Holdings LLC has bought the Axiom Hub 121, a 286-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Plano, Texas, property investment firm acquired the complex from Seneca Investments of Addison, Texas...
Houston Business Journal Ground is breaking soon on Town Centre Two, a 167,141-square-foot office building in Houston Moody Rambin is building the eight-story property at 730 Town & Country Blvd as part of its Town Centre development It’s...
Austin Business Journal Updated plans have been revealed for the 5th + Red River apartment project in downtown Austin, Texas Stonelake Capital Partners is developing the 37-story property at 506 East Fifth St The Dallas developer plans to redevelop...
Cambridge Savings Bank has provided $845 million of financing for the construction of a pair of apartment properties in the Boston suburb of Winchester, Mass Strategic Land Ventures of Needham, Mass, is developing the two properties: 416 Cambridge...
South Florida Business Journal Namdar Group has lined up $195 million of financing for a planned apartment project in downtown Miami The New York company obtained the loan from Scale Lending, an affiliate of Slate Property Group of New York The...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Related Group has filed plans to build a 439-unit mixed-income housing project in Miami Related Urban Development Group has proposed the project for a 105-acre development site at 395 NW 1st St and...