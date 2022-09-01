Log In or Subscribe to read more
CBL & Associates Properties Inc has negotiated the four-year term extension for the $6758 million CMBS loan against the Parkdale Mall & Crossing in Beaumont, Texas The loan, securitized through GS Mortgage Securities Corp, 2011-GC5, had matured last...
Dallas Morning News A unit of Morgan Stanley Real Estate Advisors has bought Urban District 183, a three-building industrial property in Euless, Texas, about 19 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The New York investor purchased the...
Dallas Morning News Integral Group is breaking ground in January on a 436-unit residential property in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The Atlanta apartment builder is constructing the property as part of the Trinity Mills Station mixed-use...
Real estate investment manager the Meridian Group has launched a construction operation, Meridian Construction Group The unit is designed to support the Bethesda, Md, company’s portfolio and pipeline of development and investment properties It...
Bank of America and Carlyle Group have provided a total of $260 million of mortgage financing against 75 Rockefeller Plaza, a 627,000-square-foot office building in midtown Manhattan BofA had provided $208 million of senior financing, while Carlyle...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae has provided $58 million of financing to facilitate MG Properties’ $107 million, or $370,242/unit, purchase of the 2150 Apartments in Chandler, Ariz The San Diego investment manager...
New York investment manager Northwind Group so far this year has funded roughly $400 million of loans and has another $200 million in its pipeline, which it expects to close in the coming weeks That would put it on track to matching, if not...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Trion Properties has lined up $6341 million of financing to recapitalize two apartment properties with 372 units in Tigard, Ore, and Beaverton, Ore The recapitalization involved bringing in Tokyu Land US...
Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC has provided $7499 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 329-unit Legado Apartments in Prescott Valley, Ariz...