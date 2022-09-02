Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Majestic Realty Co will start work this fall on the latest phase of its Fort Worth South Business Park in Fort Worth, Texas The City of Industry, Calif, industrial developer plans to build more than 781,000 square feet of...
Dallas Morning News Mintwood Real Estate has plans to build the Oakhouse, a 219-unit apartment building in Dallas The local company, which was founded three years ago, is building the six-story property along East Colorado Boulevard at Lancaster...
South Florida Business Journal Sunrise Senior Living has lined up $4577 million of construction financing for the 94-room assisted-living facility at 1000 Ponce De Leon Blvd in Coral Gables, Fla, about six miles from downtown Miami The McLean, Va,...
Dallas Morning News LDG Development is building the 300-unit Standard at Royal Lane affordable-housing property in Dallas The Louisville, Ky, developer is building the apartments on a 12-acre site near Denton Drive, about two blocks from a DART...
Dallas Morning News Integral Group is breaking ground in January on a 436-unit residential property in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, Texas The Atlanta apartment builder is constructing the property as part of the Trinity Mills Station mixed-use...
Rentvcom Shane Cos has sold the 56,000-square-foot retail center it is building at 5731 Bickett St in Huntington Park, Calif, for $487 million, or $86964/sf The developer sold the property to an unnamed New York investor, which was represented by...
Real estate investment manager the Meridian Group has launched a construction operation, Meridian Construction Group The unit is designed to support the Bethesda, Md, company’s portfolio and pipeline of development and investment properties It...
AZ Big Media Time Equities Inc paid $43 million, or $16015/sf, for the Paradise Village Office Park in Phoenix The New York investment and development company had purchased the 268,500-square-foot property earlier this summer from a venture of...
Commercial Observer Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners has provided $2725 million of financing to fund the conversion of the 487,523-square-foot office building at 160 Water St in lower Manhattan into apartments Cushman & Wakefield...