The volume of CMBS loans that are delinquent declined by 219 percent to $1811 billion last month, according to Trepp Inc, putting volumes at their lowest level since April...
CBL & Associates Properties Inc has negotiated the four-year term extension for the $6758 million CMBS loan against the Parkdale Mall & Crossing in Beaumont, Texas The loan, securitized through GS Mortgage Securities Corp, 2011-GC5, had matured last...
Asheville Mall in the western part of North Carolina was acquired by an affiliate of Kohan Retail Group for $5176 million The sale resolved what had been a $5837 million loan securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fitch Ratings has downgraded five principal-paying classes and one interest-only class of UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2013-C6, because it has increased losses it expects to result from the...
The Real Deal William W Koeppel, owner of Manhattan’s Eastgate House, once again has thrown the 138-unit apartment property into bankruptcy in order to avoid losing it to foreclosure Tenants at the property had sued Koeppel in 2011, alleging...
An affiliate of Square Deal Investments has paid $34 million, or $126,394/room, for the 269-room Hilton Orrington hotel in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The transaction, first reported by Crain’s Chicago Business, resolves a troubled...
The Real Deal New York Life Insurance Co has filed a foreclosure action related to the $314 million of senior mortgage financing against the 110,000 sf of retail space and an office condo on the fourth floor of the 26-story 717 Fifth Ave office...
Starwood Property Trust has taken the 12 million-square-foot Marathon Oil Tower in Houston through foreclosure The mortgage REIT had provided $1605 million of mortgage financing against the property, at 5555 San Felipe St, in 2018 It kept a junior...
The Real Deal The $349 million loan against the 928,157-square-foot office building at 110 William St in lower Manhattan has defaulted The loan is held by Invesco Real Estate, which had provided it in 2019, allowing the 32-story building’s...