South Florida Business Journal TD Bank has provided three loans totaling $744 million for the construction of three warehouses in South Florida Dalfen Industrial of Dallas recently broke ground on the industrial properties: a 298,534-square-foot...
San Antonio Business Journal Roers Cos has bought the 240-unit Rosemont at University Park apartment property in San Antonio for an undisclosed price The Minnetonka, Minn, multifamily developer acquired the property, at 102 Emerald Ash, from a...
New York YIMBY New Empire Corp has completed work on 208 Delancey St, an 85-unit condominium building on Manhattan’s Lower East Side The 12-story property, at the corner of Delancey and Pitt streets, has a mix of studio, one-, two- and...
Houston Business Journal CJ Development has filed plans to build a 44-acre mixed-use project in League City, Texas, about 26 miles southeast of Houston The Houston developer recently acquired 23 acres for the project and has the remaining acreage...
Dallas Business Journal Orison Holdings is breaking ground early next year on the Sherman Crossing Apartments in Denton, Texas The property is being built at the southwest corner of East Sherman Drive and Randall Street The number of units was not...
Multi-Housing News Hatteras Sky and capital partner Bridge Investment Group have broken ground on Saiya, a 389-unit apartment property in downtown Phoenix The 23-story property is being constructed at the corner of First Avenue and West McKinley...
Dallas Morning News Majestic Realty Co will start work this fall on the latest phase of its Fort Worth South Business Park in Fort Worth, Texas The City of Industry, Calif, industrial developer plans to build more than 781,000 square feet of...
Dallas Morning News Mintwood Real Estate has plans to build the Oakhouse, a 219-unit apartment building in Dallas The local company, which was founded three years ago, is building the six-story property along East Colorado Boulevard at Lancaster...
South Florida Business Journal Sunrise Senior Living has lined up $4577 million of construction financing for the 94-room assisted-living facility at 1000 Ponce De Leon Blvd in Coral Gables, Fla, about six miles from downtown Miami The McLean, Va,...