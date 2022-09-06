Log In or Subscribe to read more
CBL & Associates Properties Inc, which previously had sought to buy back at a discount a $5454 million loan against its Southpark Mall near Richmond, Va, is instead in late-stage negotiations to extend its term through June 2026 The loan had matured...
South Florida Business Journal TD Bank has provided three loans totaling $744 million for the construction of three warehouses in South Florida Dalfen Industrial of Dallas recently broke ground on the industrial properties: a 298,534-square-foot...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $618 million of financing to fund the construction of the Whitney, a 264-unit apartment property in Salt Lake City The loan was arranged by Marcus & Millichap The property, at 375 West Whitney Ave, is...
CBL & Associates Properties Inc has negotiated the four-year term extension for the $6758 million CMBS loan against the Parkdale Mall & Crossing in Beaumont, Texas The loan, securitized through GS Mortgage Securities Corp, 2011-GC5, had matured last...
Dallas Morning News LDG Development is building the 300-unit Standard at Royal Lane affordable-housing property in Dallas The Louisville, Ky, developer is building the apartments on a 12-acre site near Denton Drive, about two blocks from a DART...
Bank of America and Carlyle Group have provided a total of $260 million of mortgage financing against 75 Rockefeller Plaza, a 627,000-square-foot office building in midtown Manhattan BofA had provided $208 million of senior financing, while Carlyle...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fannie Mae has provided $58 million of financing to facilitate MG Properties’ $107 million, or $370,242/unit, purchase of the 2150 Apartments in Chandler, Ariz The San Diego investment manager...
New York investment manager Northwind Group so far this year has funded roughly $400 million of loans and has another $200 million in its pipeline, which it expects to close in the coming weeks That would put it on track to matching, if not...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Trion Properties has lined up $6341 million of financing to recapitalize two apartment properties with 372 units in Tigard, Ore, and Beaverton, Ore The recapitalization involved bringing in Tokyu Land US...