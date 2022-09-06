Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal MetLife Investment Management is offering for sale a portfolio of 22 retail buildings with a total of 252,000 square feet in California The Hanover, NJ, company has hired CBRE to market the properties, which are expected to sell for...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Abacus Capital Group has sold Millennium West End, a 158-unit apartment property in Minneapolis, for $507 million, or $320,886/unit Northmarq brokered the deal on behalf of the seller An undisclosed West Coast...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of New York Life Insurance Co has paid $557 million, or about $511,009/unit, for the 109-unit One City Center apartment building in downtown Durham, NC The New York insurance firm purchased the 27-story...
Triangle Business Journal Bainbridge Cos has bought Aventura Crossroads, a 344-unit apartment complex in Cary, NC, for $111 million, or about $322,674/unit The Wellington, Fla, company purchased the 18-building property, at 1010 Legacy Village...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Finvarb Group has bought the 102,009-square-foot Macy’s store in Miami Beach, Fla, for $155 million, or about $15195/sf A company managed by Terry Emanuel of San Antonio sold the retail building,...
Charlotte Business Journal The Brookdale Group has bought The Rotunda, a 234,670-square-foot office building in Charlotte, NC, for $799 million, or about $34048/sf The Atlanta commercial real estate firm acquired the property from Equus Capital...
Westcore has paid $369 million, or $10853/sf, for Union Cross Industrial Center, a two-building industrial property with 340,000 square feet in Winston-Salem, NC The San Diego investor purchased the property from its developer, Front Street Capital,...
Commercial Property Executive TAE Technologies has agreed to fully pre-lease the 99,638-square-foot industrial property at 9740 Irvine Blvd in Irvine, Calif, about 45 miles southeast of Los Angeles The energy research company was represented by...
Pacific Urban Investors has paid $200 million, or $490,196/unit, for the 408-unit Halstead Station apartment property in New Rochelle, NY The Palo Alto, Calif, apartment specialist bought the 21-year-old property, at 255 Huguenot St, in a venture...