Oxford Properties Group has provided $230 million of financing for the development of 15 McGrath Highway, a 262,000-square-foot life-sciences property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The 15...
Austin Business Journal Tishman Speyer Properties has sold The Foundry, a 240,000-square-foot office property in Austin, Texas The New York company sold the two-building property to Beacon Capital Partners, a Boston real estate investment firm...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is expected to start next month on The Greyson, a three-building apartment complex in San Antonio The number of units was not known Carbon Cos of Dallas is building the property at 1734 North Loop 1604 West...
REBusiness Online Seefried Industrial Properties Inc has broken ground on Monee Logistics Center, a 621,246-square-foot industrial property in Monee, Ill The Atlanta developer is building the property at 25100 South Ridgeland Ave, about 35 miles...
Dallas Morning News JAH Realty has purchased the 191,103-square-foot Park West Plaza retail center in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas ASG Real Estate Co of Plano sold the property in a deal brokered by Cushman & Wakefield The sales price was...
Houston Business Journal Ground has broken on Urban District 290, a two-building industrial property with 238,200 square feet in Houston A venture of Urban Logistics Realty and Crow Holdings Capital, both of Dallas, is building the warehouses near...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Kairoi Residential is constructing the tallest building in the state of Texas The venture is building a 1,022-foot mixed-use building on a 33-acre site at 98 Red River St in Austin, Texas...
Square Mile Capital Management has provided $975 million of financing for Tri County 75, an 819,000-square-foot industrial complex that’s being developed in Fort Myers, Fla The five-building property is being developed on a 72-acre site by a...
Sacramento Business Journal Fulcrum has proposed building Block 17, a 191,443-square-foot office property in West Sacramento, Calif The local developer would build the five-story property at the southeast corner of Fifth and Mill streets, along the...